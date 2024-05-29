Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New $234,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $5,000,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

