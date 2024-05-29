Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.