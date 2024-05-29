Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes $76,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

