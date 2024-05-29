Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes $98,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

