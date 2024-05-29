Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

