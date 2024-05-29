Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.