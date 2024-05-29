Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.14. 53,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 76,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

