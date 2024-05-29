Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 362,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,989,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

