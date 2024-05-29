Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 362,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,989,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 11.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
