Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Mullen Group Trading Down 0.8 %
MTL opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.10.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2701092 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
