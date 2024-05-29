Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.8 %

MTL opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.10.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2701092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

