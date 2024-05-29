NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

NC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $38.66.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 18.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

