Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 613.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NNOX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 420,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

