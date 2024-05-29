Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 2,156 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $626,675.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00.

Shares of UPST traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 2,271,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,565. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Upstart by 144.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upstart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

