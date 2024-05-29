Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,879.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00091610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,236.59 or 0.72848015 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.