nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.58 million. nCino also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.91.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,818. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57. nCino has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

