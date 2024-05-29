NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 168,377 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of NetApp worth $35,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

NetApp stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $118.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

