Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 130.9% in May

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the April 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

