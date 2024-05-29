Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 130.9% in May

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the April 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NML opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.