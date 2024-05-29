Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.58 and last traded at $133.02. 153,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 812,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,961,948. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

