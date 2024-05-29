New Republic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 1,332,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,678. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

