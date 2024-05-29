New Republic Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $225.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,510. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $191.11 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

