New Republic Capital LLC Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

New Republic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. 224,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,369. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

