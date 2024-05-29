Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

NWL opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.