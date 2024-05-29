NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 239,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,440,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 506,234 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,313 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 898.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.