Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Dragons Paper
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.