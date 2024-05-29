Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

