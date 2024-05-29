NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLSPW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
