NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLSPW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

