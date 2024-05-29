North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.65. 29,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,540. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.18 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

