Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Up 0.1%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

