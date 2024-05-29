Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Up 0.1%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Indiana Bancorp
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.