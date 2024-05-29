NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Dawn E. Hudson Sells 5,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.04, for a total value of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,572,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVDA traded up $9.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,715,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,999,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $373.56 and a 1-year high of $1,154.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $901.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $715.15.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $204,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NVIDIA by 193.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $614,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 67.6% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

