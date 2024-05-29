Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 263,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYXH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Nyxoah Trading Up 0.6 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. ( NASDAQ:NYXH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

