O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in May

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

OIIIF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

