O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in May

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
OIIIF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
About O3 Mining
