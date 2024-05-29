Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $631-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.24 million. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,654. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

