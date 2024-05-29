Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 45,666.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.30. 1,786,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

