Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 80,298 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

