Olistico Wealth LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,412.45. 2,290,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,331.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,211.59. The company has a market cap of $654.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.38 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
