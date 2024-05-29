Olistico Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,347,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,847,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 136,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,921. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.