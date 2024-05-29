Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,078. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

