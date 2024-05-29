Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $2,682,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 328,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

