Olympiad Research LP Acquires 2,552 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 45.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 794,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -0.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

