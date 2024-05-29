Olympiad Research LP Invests $339,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GXO Logistics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 506,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,601. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

