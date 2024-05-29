Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 241,534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. 73,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,473 shares of company stock worth $17,244,879. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

