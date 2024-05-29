Olympiad Research LP Takes $366,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.49. 410,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,701. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.57.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.33.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

