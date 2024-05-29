Olympiad Research LP Takes $371,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 444,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,554. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average is $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.