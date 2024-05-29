Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 337,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

