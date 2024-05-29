OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 6,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
OmniLit Acquisition Stock Up 6.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.
About OmniLit Acquisition
OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.
