Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Ooma updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.580 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 314,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a P/E ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

