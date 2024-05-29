Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Ooma updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.580 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 304,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,295. The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Ooma has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

