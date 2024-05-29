Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of OESX opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

