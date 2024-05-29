Otto Buttula Buys 546,273 Shares of Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Free Report) insider Otto Buttula bought 546,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,146.56 ($24,764.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Rhythm Biosciences Limited, engages in developing and commercializing medical diagnostics technology in Australia and internationally. It develops ColoSTAT, a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

