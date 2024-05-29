Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.574 dividend. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

