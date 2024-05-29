Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Down 94.8% in May

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 110,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,549. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

