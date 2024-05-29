Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

BMTX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 47,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

